iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2,188.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $376,000. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $75.00 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82.

