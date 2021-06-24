iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 70.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,693,000 after buying an additional 1,594,312 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 237.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 370,615 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,536,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 680.8% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 323,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,817,000 after purchasing an additional 281,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,513,000.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $92.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.90. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

