iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after purchasing an additional 479,499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,625,000.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.10. 5,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,610. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.75.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

