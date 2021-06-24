iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 24.3% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $426.98. 507,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,088. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $300.11 and a 12-month high of $425.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

