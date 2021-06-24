iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 447.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 883,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,800 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 0.4% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $81,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

IYR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $102.68. 37,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,729,412. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.87.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

