Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.79. Isoray shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 1,143,812 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $113.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 36.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISR. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Isoray in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Isoray in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Isoray by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53,205 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Isoray during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Isoray by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 145,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

