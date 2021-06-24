iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Up to $23.19

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.19, but opened at $24.55. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 4,237 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $849.52 million and a PE ratio of -8.68.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $173,759.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,759.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,756 shares of company stock worth $1,350,605 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,432,000 after buying an additional 1,688,625 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after buying an additional 468,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 71,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $20,106,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

