J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report issued on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $159.24 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $115.47 and a one year high of $183.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

