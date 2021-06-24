Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.500-5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion.Jabil also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.250-1.450 EPS.

Shares of JBL traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.55. 628,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,109. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Jabil has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.67.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,098,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

