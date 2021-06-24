Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-5.500 EPS.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.67.

Jabil stock opened at $56.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jabil will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,917,251. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $384,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

