Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of BCC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.90. 1,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,662. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.04.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.