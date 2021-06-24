James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives $54.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Several analysts recently commented on JRVR shares. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get James River Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JRVR stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.46. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The company had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, analysts expect that James River Group will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.