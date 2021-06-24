Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $729.97 Million

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post $729.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $650.80 million and the highest is $776.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $562.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,958. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 60,596 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.