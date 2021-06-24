Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $729.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post $729.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $650.80 million and the highest is $776.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $562.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,958. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 60,596 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

