JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCDXF shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of JCDXF opened at $28.50 on Thursday. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

