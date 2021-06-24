Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €200.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €200.00 ($235.29) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €184.33 ($216.86).

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €183.50 ($215.88) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €176.37. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

