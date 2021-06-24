Jentner Corp Trims Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Jentner Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.67. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.72. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.