Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JRSH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ JRSH opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.89% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

