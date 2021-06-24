Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-102 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,282. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

