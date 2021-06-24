Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

JRONY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of JRONY stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.17. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $1.5013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

