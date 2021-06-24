John C. Malone Sells 6,768 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John C. Malone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Discovery alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.