John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 1,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.40, for a total transaction of $1,132,200.00.

On Friday, June 4th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total transaction of $300,790.00.

MDB traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $382.63. The stock had a trading volume of 425,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $42,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

