John T. Mcdonald Sells 10,322 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. Analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 50.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

