John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 350 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 229 ($2.99) on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 259.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson purchased 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £6,395.76 ($8,356.10). Also, insider David Kemp purchased 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £3,997.96 ($5,223.36). Insiders purchased 6,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,364 over the last 90 days.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.