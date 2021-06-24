Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,635 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $70,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.89. The company had a trading volume of 97,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.