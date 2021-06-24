JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 271,122 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.56% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $23,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

