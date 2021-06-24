JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 91,667 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.03% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $24,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.66 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $30.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64.

