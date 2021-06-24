JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $22.03 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,025 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $22,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,736,000 after purchasing an additional 126,869 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,366,000 after buying an additional 789,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $52.05 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

