JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.45% of Global Net Lease worth $23,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNL. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 37,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Global Net Lease by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,136,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 128,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 49.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 160,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 53,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GNL opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.18 and a beta of 1.21. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

