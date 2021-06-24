JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 19,195.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 651,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 647,841 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $22,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 106.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 119,105 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 166,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $38.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

