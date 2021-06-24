JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 55,983 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,983 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $23,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Community Bank System by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 91,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $77.18 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.