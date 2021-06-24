JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Hits $29.59 on Top Exchanges

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $16.71 million and approximately $29,075.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can now be bought for approximately $29.59 or 0.00086880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00047782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00107680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00169003 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,063.72 or 1.00006954 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 564,623 coins. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.