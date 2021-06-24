Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 118,285 shares.The stock last traded at $128.28 and had previously closed at $126.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $110,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $53,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,167,644 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

