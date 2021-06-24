Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Trading Up 6.6%

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 162,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 279,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLDO shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.
The firm has a market capitalization of $297.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.
Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLDO)
Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.
