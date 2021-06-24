Kava.io Reaches Market Cap of $250.07 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for about $3.56 or 0.00010315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $250.07 million and approximately $75.56 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00033113 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00195651 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00034899 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.51 or 0.03081060 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 136,622,631 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

