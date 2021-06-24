Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,503.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,315.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

