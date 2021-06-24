KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19, RTT News reports. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KBH opened at $43.37 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBH. Wolfe Research began coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

