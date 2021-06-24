KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Gap Down to $43.37

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.37, but opened at $42.00. KB Home shares last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 46,811 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. KB Home’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $7,923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in KB Home by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $1,716,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $8,027,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

