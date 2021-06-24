KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 228 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Illumina by 14.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $469.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.38. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,188. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

