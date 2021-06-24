KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,593 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 132.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $193.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.93. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $197.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

