KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth $51,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,939 shares of company stock worth $2,326,953. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

XYL stock opened at $116.07 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

