KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.12.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $297.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.22. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

