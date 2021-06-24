KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,183. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of AEP opened at $82.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

