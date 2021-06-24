KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $756,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 28.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Bradley Mark J. raised its position in shares of Workday by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 7,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Workday by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,044 shares of company stock worth $110,757,230 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $238.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of -336.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.52 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

