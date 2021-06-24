Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 806 ($10.53). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 787 ($10.28), with a volume of 22,134 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Keller Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £585.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 822.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.