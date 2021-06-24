Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,878 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Kilroy Realty worth $103,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $71.08 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

