Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Richard George Monkman Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.22, for a total transaction of C$665,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,894,343.73.

Richard George Monkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Richard George Monkman sold 1,500 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.90, for a total value of C$226,350.00.

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$153.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 530.76. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$124.05 and a 1-year high of C$224.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$146.12.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$73.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.4299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$200.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$197.78.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

