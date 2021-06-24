Klaytn Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002934 BTC on exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.55 billion and $203.49 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00046829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00099870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00163274 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,106.82 or 0.99869432 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.35 or 0.00894232 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,603,154,022 coins and its circulating supply is 2,476,696,294 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

