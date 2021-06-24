KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.42 million-108.96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.40 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLXE. R. F. Lafferty lowered KLX Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLX Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $91.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.42.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

