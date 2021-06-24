Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 108,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

TXT stock opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.