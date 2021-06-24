Korea Investment CORP Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sealed Air by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,044 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 60.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 702,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Sealed Air by 1,289.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 649,202 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $58.42 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

